Boy, 13, arrested for $1,600 burglary of Bucks County home

A home in Bucks County suffered more than $1,600 in damages after a burglary police say was carried out by a 13-year-old boy.

The juvenile is accused of kicking in the door of an occupied home on North Tamenend Avenue in New Britain Borough last month.

He then fled the property, and was arrested weeks later on October 14.

Police say the front door jamb damage is estimated to be $1,692.

The boy is charged with Burglary, Property Crimes, Prowling, Criminal Trespass and Disorderly Conduct.

