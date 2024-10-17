Video: Wanted suspect opens fire on crowded SEPTA bus, wounding 3

Disturbing surveillance video captures the sights and sounds of a wanted gunman firing into a crowded SEPTA bus in broad daylight earlier this month.

U.S. Marshals shared the video Thursday, and named 18-year-old Raphael Ezeamaka as the suspected shooter who fired at the packed bus on Oct. 8.

Investigators believe Ezeamaka got into an argument aboard a SEPTA Route G bus, and fired into the bus after exiting near the 700 block of South 57th Street.

Three women – ages 29, 56, and 60 – suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that three people got onto the bus without paying a fare, and argued with the driver before riding for a few miles.

After exiting the bus, Small said at least one of the suspects turned around and opened fire for unknown reasons.

There were over 50 passengers aboard the bus, including the 29-year-old shooting victim who was sitting next to her 6-year-old son when the shot rang out.

Ezeamaka is described as 5-foot-10, approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Upper Darby.

"Anyone who purposely shoots into a crowded bus full of innocent people demonstrates an absolute disregard for human life," Supervisory Deputy Robert Clark said.