Victim attacked, robbed by 3 men near LOVE Park in terrifying video
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have released video of a brutal attack from last month in hopes of identifying a trio of suspects.
It happened across the street from LOVE Park on JFK Boulevard on September 22.
Surveillance footage captured the moment a 31-year-old man was punched several times before falling to the ground.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Philadelphia medic stabbed by patient in ambulance: police
- Deadly shooting inside Chinese restaurant sends customers running in Hunting Park
- Hit-and-run suspect surrenders after 3 nurses, shooting victim injured at Philly hospital: police
The violence continues when one suspect kicks the man while he's down, before another steals his wallet.
Three men are being sought for the violent robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.