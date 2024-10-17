Victim attacked, robbed by 3 men near LOVE Park in terrifying video

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  October 17, 2024 11:40am EDT
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have released video of a brutal attack from last month in hopes of identifying a trio of suspects.

It happened across the street from LOVE Park on JFK Boulevard on September 22.

Surveillance footage captured the moment a 31-year-old man was punched several times before falling to the ground.

The violence continues when one suspect kicks the man while he's down, before another steals his wallet.

Three men are being sought for the violent robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.