Luxury smash and grab: Watches worth almost $100k stolen from King of Prussia Mall
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - Nearly $100,000 in luxury items gone in less than 20 seconds as the search for suspected burglars continues a week later.
Both men were seen walking into the Breitling Watch store at the King of Prussia Mall around 4:30 p.m. last Thursday.
Police say one man pulled a hammer from his pocket to smash the glass cases, while the other grabbed several high-end watches.
The entire burglary took less than 20 seconds, and was worth approximately $93,000.
Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Merion Police Department.