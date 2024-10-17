Expand / Collapse search

Luxury smash and grab: Watches worth almost $100k stolen from King of Prussia Mall

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  October 17, 2024 8:22am EDT
Pennsylvania
2 men wanted for smash and grab burglary at King of Prussia Mall

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - Nearly $100,000 in luxury items gone in less than 20 seconds as the search for suspected burglars continues a week later.

Both men were seen walking into the Breitling Watch store at the King of Prussia Mall around 4:30 p.m. last Thursday.

Police say one man pulled a hammer from his pocket to smash the glass cases, while the other grabbed several high-end watches.

The entire burglary took less than 20 seconds, and was worth approximately $93,000.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Merion Police Department.