Boy, 15, injured in Frankford double shooting, police say

article

Authorities say two gunshot victims, including a 15-year-old, are expected to recover after a shooting Friday night in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

The double shooting happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Orthodox Street, according to police.

A 15-year-old who police say was shot in the left arm walked to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

A second gunshot victim, age 52, was hit in the left calf and driven to Jeans where he was also placed in stable condition.

No arrests were reported immediately following the double shooting.