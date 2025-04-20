Boy, 5, injured after accidentally discharging gun inside North Philly home: police
PHILADELPHIA - A 5-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Saturday after a gun went off inside a home in North Philadelphia.
What we know:
Police say the boy and his 21-year-old sister were at a home on the 500 block of East Thelma Street when he found a gun and discharged it by accident.
He suffered a laceration to his left hand from handling the weapon, and was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle.
What's next:
A 24-year-old man who was inside the house at the time was detained by police, who say charges are pending.
An investigation is underway.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.