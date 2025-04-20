Boy, 5, injured after accidentally discharging gun inside North Philly home: police

The Brief A 5-year-old boy suffered a hand injury after handling a weapon. Police say he accidently discharged the weapon inside a home in North Philly. A man has been detained in connection with the investigation.



A 5-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Saturday after a gun went off inside a home in North Philadelphia.

What we know:

Police say the boy and his 21-year-old sister were at a home on the 500 block of East Thelma Street when he found a gun and discharged it by accident.

He suffered a laceration to his left hand from handling the weapon, and was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle.

What's next:

A 24-year-old man who was inside the house at the time was detained by police, who say charges are pending.

An investigation is underway.