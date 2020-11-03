Boy dies after Vineland car accident that killed two others

article

A young boy has died from injuries suffered in a crash that also killed a southern New Jersey couple and critically injured three other people, including another child.

Authorities say the crash in Vineland occurred Sunday night when a driver went through a stop sign and collided with a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Ivan Garcia-Ruiz, of Bridgeton.

Garcia-Ruiz and his front-seat passenger, 32-year-old Elisa Perez-Hernandez, also of Bridgeton, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A five-year-old girl and a year-old boy, who were both sitting in the back of the vehicle, were critically injured, The boy died from his injuries on Monday.

