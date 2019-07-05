Boy ties shoe of Honor Guard member taking part in Arlington 4th of July parade
ARLINGTON, Texas - A North Texas boy is being praised on social media for helping out an Honor Guard member whose shoe came untied during the Arlington Independence Day Parade.
This happened at the start of the parade, and the boy, identified by police as Josh, wasted no time to jump onto the parade route and tie the Honor Guard member’s shoe.
For helping out, Josh will be receiving a Chief Challenge Coin from Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson.