Boy undergoing treatment for Cystic fibrosis collects money for homeless

A boy undergoing treatment for Cystic fibrosis at St. Christopher's Hospital isn't thinking about himself when it comes to his Christmas wish list. He is raising money for the homeless.

Javien, 7, takes on the battle every single day and so does his sisters who also have Cystic fibrosis. Cystic fibrosis is a progressive disease that limits Javian's ability to breathe. The average life expectancy for someone with Cystic fibrosis is 44 years old.

Javian wrote a letter to Santa asking for a different kind of gift and he delivered it in the hospital's special mailbox.

"I feel bad they don't have homes and some don't have family," Javien said.

He hopes to raise $1,000 for Opportunity House, whose mission is to change lives by educating, housing, feeding and empowering people to stand on their own feet.

If you wish to help, please visit the Opportunity House website.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP