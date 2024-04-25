Philadelphia Eagles Draft 2024: Merrill Reese shares his predictions

The Philadelphia Eagles are pick 22 in round 1 of the 2024 NFL draft and longtime radio announcer for the Birds on SportsRadio 94.1 WIP-FM, Merrill Reese, is saying it’s very difficult to guess what the team in green will do.

In an interview with FOX 29, Reese shared his predictions.

"I still feel, that their number one target, if all things are equal, is a defensive back."

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who was suspended last season for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, was reinstated Tuesday.

The league said Rodgers, 26, is cleared to participate in team activities, effective immediately.

Check back in for more updates on the draft.