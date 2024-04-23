Army dad frantically trying to get back to Philadelphia after teen son killed in crash

A parent's worst nightmare took an even more devastating turn for one Philadelphia father who was far from home when he learned his son died over the weekend.

Ryan Reyes was killed when a car full of 16-year-olds crashed into a tree on Roosevelt Boulevard. He was sitting in the backseat.

The other passenger and driver, who police confirm did not have a valid driver’s license, were both injured.

"It’s just tragic it had to be my son that’s the one that’s not here with us today," said Ryan's dad Jose. "No parent should go through this, ever."

Related article

Jose is currently stationed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, with the U.S. Army, and is doing everything he can to get home after receiving the heartbreaking news of his son's passing.

"I see my son dying, that’s what I see, I didn’t see nothing else but my baby boy being taken away," he said. "What was so important to be speeding to get to that couldn’t wait?"

Jose says the driver was lifelong friends with his son, and that they were all on the way home from church before the deadly crash.

"I will build myself up to try to forgive this kid and this family, I will try my best, but there are consequences," he said.

The 16-year-old driver was detained by police for investigation, but no charges have been announced.