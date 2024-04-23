Kylie Kelce reveals 'perfect' retirement gift for husband Jason

What do you get an NFL star when he ends his legendary career? Jason Kelce's wife has the answer!

On Monday, Kylie let fans see the very special gift she gave Jason after the Eagles icon announced his retirement back in March.

A video posted to Instagram showed off a beautiful wooden model of Lincoln Financial Stadium.

Related article

She also revealed that she started the process two years ago!

"[The designer] waited for me to give the retirement green light," Kylie said.

It's engraved with his name and No. 62 - his jersey number - along with dates from his seven Pro Bowl championship wins and the Eagles 2018 Super Bowl victory.

"The perfect retirement gift," Kylie captioned one video.