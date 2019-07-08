Boyfriend learns ASL to 'sing' beautiful songs for deaf girlfriend in viral video

article

A heartwarming video of a loving boyfriend 'singing' Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years" to his deaf girlfriend has left social media in complete tears.

In a viral tweet by the lovebird's cousin, Bree wrote:

"My cousins girlfriend is deaf and my cousin practices beautiful songs to interpret for her."

Naturally, the video left Twitter users in their feelings because hundreds of loving messages poured in.

The video has been retweeted over 50,000 times and has thousands of likes and comments.