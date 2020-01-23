Brandywine SPCA rescues dogs airlifted from Puerto Rico

Several earthquakes shook the southwestern part of Puerto Rico, leaving animal shelters on the island left ruined. One local shelter is stepping up, opening their doors for Puerto Rico’s furry friends to get adopted.

“That is what we do when there is a need we step up.” Linda Torelli, Brandywine SPCA’s marketing director, said. “That is one of the things that is really unique about us. We are very creative in our problem solving and our team has really mastered our large-sized intakes.”

The Brandywine SPCA’s dog Kennel is at capacity. Last Sunday, an airlift mission flew out of Puerto Rico with 110 shelter animals from Puerto Rico’s earthquake zone. Thirty of them were brought to the Brandywine’s West Chester location. All with the hopes of being adopted

“The very first thing we do is get them settled in. Get them fed. Help them feel comfortable and relaxed and then the medical team kicks in to make sure they are medically sound. Then, they get spayed and neutered in the next couple of days.” Torelli explained.

About half of the dogs rescued still need a home.

“They have just been through a lot. They already been in a shelter, been through the earthquake, the movement from the rescue and some might need a little time to settle in," Torelli said. “The amazing thing is all these dogs are really sweet.”

Those interested in donating to the Brandywine Valley SPCA can do so here. Supplies can also be donated by purchasing items on the shelter's Amazon Wish List.

