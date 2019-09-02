Hurricane Dorian: Brandywine SPCA helps evacuate 300+ animals from Carolina shelters

article

As Hurricane Dorian continues to pummel the Bahamas, a Delaware Valley nonprofit is pitching in to help animals in need.

Brandywine Valley SPCA, with support from GreaterGood.org and ASPCA, is working to evacuate close to 350 animals from shelters in the Carolinas before the powerful Category 3 storm reaches the United States.

Nearly 200 homeless pets will arrive Tuesday on a Wings of Rescue flight from South Carolina. More than 150 other pets will arrive through a Best Friends Animal Society land transport.

Wings of Rescue helped Brandywine Valley SPCA rescue hundreds of homeless pets from various Carolina shelters. (Wings of Rescue)

“The animals are up for adoption now at shelters at risk of flooding,” the Brandywine Valley SPCA wrote in a Facebook post. “Moving them saves their lives and allows local resources to focus on local pets impacted by the storm.”

Brandywine Valley SPCA's Animal Rescue Center in Georgetown, Delaware, will act as its “hurricane hub.” From there, animals will be distributed among its shelter partners.

Those interested in donating to the Brandywine Valley SPCA can do so here.