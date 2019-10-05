Brandywine SPCA rescues 54 dogs airlifted from Dorian-ravaged Bahamas

article

More than a month after Hurricane Dorian pummeled the Bahamas, a Delaware Valley nonprofit continues to help animals in need.

Brandywine Valley SPCA, in partnership with Wings of Rescue and International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), welcomed 54 animals who were airlifed from the Bahamas, which remains devastated by the historic Category 5 storm.

Wings of Rescue relocated the dogs from Abaco to Grand Bahama, where they were held for several weeks in hopes of being reunited with their families. After not being reclaimed or being surrendered into a shelter’s care, Wings of Rescue flew the dogs to Georgetown, Delaware, in an airlift mission supported by IFAW.

Abaco and Grand Bahama suffered the most damage during the hurricane, with many homes and businesses left obliterated. The death toll currently stands at 56, with 600 people still missing.

Brandywine Valley SPCA said it has invested in its Georgetown rescue center to help animals during devastating circumstances like Dorian.

“The trauma these dogs endured is unimaginable,” said Brandywine Valley SPCA CEO Adam Lamb. "We’re proud and honored to be entrusted with helping them heal and rebuild their lives with loving families.”

The dogs will be medically evaluated, treated as needed and made available for adoption at all three of the rescue's campuses.

Brandywine Valley SPCA's rescue efforts come a month after the nonprofit helped evacuate more than 300 animals from Carolina shelters affected by Hurricane Dorian.

The shelter put out a call for donations and supplies as it accepts the latest deluge of animals into its care.

Those interested in donating to the Brandywine Valley SPCA can do so here. Supplies can also be donated by purchasing items on the shelter's Amazon Wish List.