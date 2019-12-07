Brandywine Valley SPCA Mega Adoption Event: 1,000+ homeless pets seek forever homes

This weekend, the Brandywine Valley SPCA is holding its biannual Mega Adoption Event in an effort to find forever homes for more than 1,000 homeless pets.

The event — which is the largest adoption event in the country — is a collaborative effort between Brandywine Valley SPCA and 10 other local shelters and rescues.

Among the nonprofits participating are Delaware Humane Association and St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center.

The event takes place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

Adoption fees are $35, and families will take home their furry friends the same day they visit. All animals will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.

Shelter officials say the event has placed more than 6,000 animals into loving homes over the past six mega adoption events.

