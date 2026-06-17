Brazil vs. Haiti Preview: Brazil looks to rebound as Haiti targets a historic upset in Philadelphia

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The Brief Brazil and Haiti meet in a Group C World Cup match at Philadelphia Stadium. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET, with coverage on FOX. Brazil opened the tournament with a draw against Morocco, while Haiti lost its opener to Scotland.



Brazil and Haiti meet Friday night at Philadelphia Stadium in a World Cup matchup that carries a unique twist: Haiti is facing the team many of its own fans grew up supporting.

Brazil vs. Haiti in Philadelphia

Brazil will face Haiti on Friday, June 19, at Philadelphia Stadium. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET, with coverage on FOX.

The match is part of Group C, which also includes Morocco and Scotland.

For Philadelphia, the game is more than another group-stage fixture. It brings Brazil, the most decorated men’s national team in World Cup history, to one of the host cities at the center of the tournament’s U.S. footprint.

It also gives Haiti a major stage in a city and region with deep Caribbean communities, including Haitian fans who will get to see the national team play on American soil during its long-awaited return to the World Cup.

Port-au-Prince, HAITI: Haitians watch the Brazil-Japan World Cup match on a television 22 June 2006 in Port-au-Prince. Brazil wrapped up their World Cup Group F campaign with a 4-1 win over Japan in Dortmund, Germany as an energised Ronaldo emerged f Expand

Haitians’ Brazil connection

Haiti’s match against Brazil in Philadelphia carries another layer of meaning.

In a previous FOX 29 interview, Haiti co-captain Ricardo Adé said many Haitians grew up supporting Brazil because Haiti had not appeared in a World Cup since 1974.

"Growing up in Haiti, people were always cheering for Brazil," Adé said.

But this year is different. Haiti is not watching from the outside. Haiti is in the tournament, and one of its biggest matches will come against the team many Haitian fans once adopted as their own.

"This year is going to be different because we are going to be representing Haiti," Adé said.

Adé said he expects Haitian fans to be behind their own team when Haiti faces Brazil in Philadelphia.

"I think when we play Brazil, Haitians are going to be cheering for us," Adé said. "They believe in the team."

He said Haiti will not treat the matchup like an impossible task.

"At the end of the day, it’s 11 against 11, so anything can happen," he said.

Haiti co-captain Ricardo Adé (Photo courtesy: Erica Dumas)

Brazil looking for first win in Group C

Brazil entered the tournament as one of the biggest names in the field, but its opening match did not go as smoothly as expected.

Brazil drew 1-1 with Morocco in its Group C opener. The outlet reported that Brazil needed late saves from goalkeeper Alisson to preserve the point after Morocco exposed issues in Brazil’s performance.

That result makes the Philadelphia match important for Brazil, which will be looking to take control of its group-stage path before closing against Scotland.

Brazil’s attack is led by Vinicius Junior and Raphinha, while Neymar’s availability remains a question as he manages a muscle issue.

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 31: rge Brazil starters pose for a ream photo before the match between Brazil and Croatia on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Haiti gets a major stage in Philly

Haiti also enters the match looking for its first result of the tournament.

Haiti lost 1-0 to Scotland in its World Cup opener. The outlet noted that Haiti is making its first World Cup appearance in more than 50 years.

The matchup against Brazil is one of the biggest tests Haiti could face, but it also gives Les Grenadiers a rare chance to measure themselves against one of soccer’s traditional powers.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Ricardo Adé, Wilson Isidor and veteran goalkeeper Johny Placide are key players for Haiti.

Haiti's players pose for a team photo ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Concacaf qualifier football match between Costa Rica and Haiti at the National Stadium in San Jose on September 9, 2025. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP via Getty Images)

What Brazil vs. Haiti means for Group C

Brazil and Haiti both enter the match still searching for their first win of the tournament.

Brazil has one point after its draw against Morocco. Haiti has no points after its loss to Scotland.

With Morocco and Scotland also competing for position in Group C, Friday’s match in Philadelphia could shape the direction of the group before the final round of games.

For Brazil, anything short of a win would increase pressure before its group finale. For Haiti, earning a result against Brazil would be one of the biggest moments in the country’s World Cup history.

Brazil vs. Haiti history

Brazil and Haiti have met twice before, and Brazil won both matches.

Brazil beat Haiti 7-1 at Copa América in 2016 and also defeated Haiti 6-0 in a 2004 friendly. Across those two meetings, Brazil scored 13 goals and allowed one.

Friday’s match gives Haiti another chance to face Brazil, this time on the World Cup stage and in Philadelphia.

What's next:

After Brazil vs. Haiti, both teams will close group play on June 24.

Brazil will face Scotland at Philadelphia Stadium, while Haiti will play Morocco.