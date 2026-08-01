3 people, including minor, stabbed overnight in East Germantown

The Brief Three people were stabbed early Saturday morning in East Germantown. Police said the victims include two adults and one minor. Their conditions were not immediately known, and no arrests had been announced.



Three people, including a minor, were stabbed overnight in East Germantown, police said.

What we know:

The stabbing happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday on the 2100 block of West Grange Avenue.

Police said the victims were two adults and one minor.

What we don't know:

Authorities had not released information about the victims’ conditions.

Police also had not announced any arrests or provided details about what led to the stabbing.