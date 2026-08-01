3 people, including minor, stabbed overnight in East Germantown
PHILADELPHIA - Three people, including a minor, were stabbed overnight in East Germantown, police said.
What we know:
The stabbing happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday on the 2100 block of West Grange Avenue.
Police said the victims were two adults and one minor.
What we don't know:
Authorities had not released information about the victims’ conditions.
Police also had not announced any arrests or provided details about what led to the stabbing.
The Source: This article was written using information from Philadelphia police.