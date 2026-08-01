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3 people, including minor, stabbed overnight in East Germantown

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Philadelphia
Published August 1, 2026 8:29 AM EDT
Published August 1, 2026 8:29 AM EDT
TOP STORIES | Walmart worker shot in Glenolden; 3 stabbed in East Germantown
TOP STORIES | Walmart worker shot in Glenolden; 3 stabbed in East Germantown

TOP STORIES | Walmart worker shot in Glenolden; 3 stabbed in East Germantown

Police are searching for a gunman after a Walmart employee was shot during an argument between customers at the self-checkout area in Glenolden. In Philadelphia, investigators are also working to determine what led to an overnight stabbing that injured two adults and a minor in East Germantown.

The Brief

    • Three people were stabbed early Saturday morning in East Germantown.
    • Police said the victims include two adults and one minor.
    • Their conditions were not immediately known, and no arrests had been announced.

PHILADELPHIA - Three people, including a minor, were stabbed overnight in East Germantown, police said.

What we know:

The stabbing happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday on the 2100 block of West Grange Avenue.

Police said the victims were two adults and one minor.

What we don't know:

Authorities had not released information about the victims’ conditions.

Police also had not announced any arrests or provided details about what led to the stabbing.

The Source: This article was written using information from Philadelphia police.

PhiladelphiaCrime & Public Safety