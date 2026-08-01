NJ police seek help identifying man whose remains were found in Brigantine in 1982
NEW JERSEY - New Jersey State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man whose skeletal remains were discovered in an Atlantic County marsh more than 44 years ago.
Where the remains were found
The remains were discovered May 14, 1982, in a marshy meadow next to Golden Hammock Thorofare in Brigantine.
Investigators estimate that the man died sometime between 1981 and 1982.
Description of the man
State police believe the man was white and between 35 and 45 years old.
He was estimated to be about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weigh approximately 165 pounds.
Investigators also created a composite sketch showing what they believe the man looked like around the time his remains were found.
How to help
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information that could help identify him is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000, ext. 2554, or email missingpinformation@njsp.gov.
Tips can also be provided to Brigantine Police Lt. J. Glasser at 609-266-7414 or jglasser@brigantinenj.gov.
Anonymous tips are accepted.
The Source: This article was written using information from the New Jersey State Police.