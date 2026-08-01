NJ police seek help identifying man whose remains were found in Brigantine in 1982

article

The Brief Skeletal remains were discovered near Golden Hammock Thorofare in Brigantine in May 1982. Investigators believe the unidentified man died sometime between 1981 and 1982. State police released a composite sketch and are asking anyone with information to come forward.



New Jersey State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man whose skeletal remains were discovered in an Atlantic County marsh more than 44 years ago.

Where the remains were found

The remains were discovered May 14, 1982, in a marshy meadow next to Golden Hammock Thorofare in Brigantine.

Investigators estimate that the man died sometime between 1981 and 1982.

Description of the man

State police believe the man was white and between 35 and 45 years old.

He was estimated to be about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weigh approximately 165 pounds.

Investigators also created a composite sketch showing what they believe the man looked like around the time his remains were found.

How to help

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information that could help identify him is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000, ext. 2554, or email missingpinformation@njsp.gov.

Tips can also be provided to Brigantine Police Lt. J. Glasser at 609-266-7414 or jglasser@brigantinenj.gov.

Anonymous tips are accepted.