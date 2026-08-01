More than 130K fireworks recalled over explosion risk

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The Brief About 132,440 World Class Fireworks "Skull Strobe" rockets have been recalled nationwide because they can explode prematurely, creating burn and explosion hazards. The fireworks were sold at U.S. retailers from March 2025 through June 2026 for $12–$25; no injuries or incidents had been reported at the time of the recall. Consumers should stop using the recalled fireworks immediately and return them to the retailer for a full refund.



Consumers are being urged to stop using World Class Fireworks’ "Skull Strobe" rockets after a nationwide recall was announced due to the risk that the devices can explode prematurely.

‘Skull Strobe’ fireworks recalled over explosion risk

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The recall, issued Thursday by the U.S. Consumer and Product Safety Commission, affects about 132,440 Skull Strobe rockets sold at fireworks stores across the United States between March 2025 and June 2026. The rockets retailed for between $12 and $25.

According to the recall notice, the fireworks can detonate prematurely before reaching their intended height, creating explosion and burn hazards for users and bystanders.

As of Thursday’s recall, no injuries or incidents had been reported.

The recalled product consists of rockets mounted on wooden sticks and packaged in a black box featuring a skull mage, the World Class Fireworks brand name, the "Skull Strobe" product name and a warning label. The affected products carry SKU code 1004351, which is printed near the bottom of the packaging.

The recalled fireworks were sold at stores nationwide from March 2025 through June 2026 for between $12 and $25.

Consumers should stop using recalled fireworks

What's next:

Consumers should stop using the recalled fireworks immediately.

Jake’s Fireworks Inc., the importer of the products, is offering full refunds.

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Customers will be asked to return the fireworks to the retail location where they were purchased or to the nearest Jake’s Fireworks retail location.