Brewerytown residents fed up with car sitting on block for months

Brewerytown residents are fed up with a car that has been parked on their block for months.

The car is parked along the 2400 block of Master Street. Neighbors say the mid-'80s model Cadillac Eldorado with flat tires hasn’t moved this last summer.

No one knows when the car showed up but neighbors started complaining to the city’s 311 system back in August.

One neighbor took to Twitter saying, "This car that you told me in August, September, October, November and December didn’t classify as abandoned—is still here. Hasn't moved. Very much abandoned. Tomorrow is February."

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell called the city to find out what was up and just an hour later Philadelphia police showed up who found a relative of the owner who lives in the neighborhood. Police tell FOX 29 it has a valid registration and inspection. According to city code, if a car has been sitting inoperable for more than 48 hours it’s considered abandoned.

The family member promised police it will be moved by Thursday morning

__

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP