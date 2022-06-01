'Broken promises': Amazon workers walk out at Bellmawr warehouse, demand changes

article

Amazon workers took a stand Wednesday morning as they walked out on the job at a warehouse in South Jersey.

Last month, workers were informed that the Bellmawr warehouse would close and most of them would be transferred to a nearby warehouse in Paulsboro, New Jersey.

However, those workers say they recently learned they will be transferred to farther facilities instead.

One worker says Amanzon's "broken promises" will leave some unable to keep their jobs and "throw lives into disarray."

"Carpools are being broken and workers who can’t drive are scrambling," they said. "They’re giving us schedules that we can’t make work."

Some believe workplace injuries could increase if experienced workers are unable to keep their jobs.

"Amazon is treating us like we’re warehouse machinery that they can just pack up and move somewhere else," said Paul Blundell, an Amazon associate. "Our years of service through the pandemic and adjusting our lives to accommodate the Megacycle obviously mean nothing to Amazon."

Workers are protesting the sudden decision, and are demanding changes from Amazon:

