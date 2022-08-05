Brooklyn McDonald's worker shot over cold French fries dies

A Brooklyn McDonald's worker who was shot Monday in a dispute over cold French fries has died.

The NYPD announced on Friday that 23-year-old Mattew Webb died at Brookdale Hospital on Wednesday and the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police say Michael Morgan, 20, was arrested soon after the shooting and was charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Police also arrested Camellia Dunlap, 18, and charged her with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

It happened at a McDonald's on Fulton St. in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section. A female customer, alleged to be Morgan's mother, got into an argument with Webb over the cold French fries.

The altercation ended up outside. The woman was apparently on a video chat with Morgan during the dispute. Police say that Morgan arrived and shot Webb in the neck.

There have been several high-profile incidents of violence against fast food workers.

In January a teenaged Manhattan Burger King worker was shot and killed.

19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves was at the cash register of an East Harlem McDonald's when an armed man came in to rob the restaurant. She handed over $100 and he fatally shot her in the stomach.

In March, a Manhattan McDonald's worker was in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times with a box cutter.

Ezekiel Dunn-Jennings, 28, was charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.