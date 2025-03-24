Brothers killed in rollover crash off I-95 overpass in Philadelphia ID'd by police

The Brief Aaron Davis, 23, and Joshua Davis, 22, and a puppy were killed in a violent crash Friday on I-95 in Philadelphia. Investigators say they were racing another vehicle when their car struck a barrier and rolled off the overpass. Two other brothers who were inside the car remain in critical condition.



Police have identified two brothers who were killed when their vehicle struck a barrier on an I-95 overpass and crashed onto the street below.

Aaron Davis, 23, and Joshua Davis, 22, were killed, and their two brothers were critically injured in the Friday night crash, police said.

A puppy that was riding in the car with the four brothers was also killed.

What we know:

Investigators say the deadly crash happened when a Mazda with four brothers inside was racing another vehicle on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia and lost control.

Aaron Davis, 23, and Joshua Davis, 22, were ejected from the backseat of the speeding car when it rolled several times and fell off an overpass onto Castor Avenue.

Both brothers, and a puppy that police say was also thrown from the car, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other brothers who were riding in the front seats remain in critical condition.

No other motorists or pedestrians were injured in the crash.