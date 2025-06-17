NJ unveils Water Safety Strategy program to help reduce drownings

The Brief The New Jersey Water Safety Strategy launched with a goal to reduce drowning fatalities by 30 percent. On average, about 64 people drown in the Garden State each year and about 10 are usually children. This important water safety messaging was released right before the swim season kicks off for the summer.



New Jersey is now the third state to develop a statewide water safety strategy to prevent drownings, following California and Hawaii.

What we know:

On Tuesday morning, the New Jersey Swim Safety Alliance (NJSSA) unveiled the new statewide plan at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, Camden’s only indoor public swimming pool.

The N.J. focused water safety strategy was developed over two years and takes into account the Garden State’s diverse water features which include the coastline, rivers, lakes, ponds, waterparks, and pools.

More than 200 stakeholders provided input over the course of two years and two Garden State Water Safety summits in 2023 and 2024.

What they're saying:

On average, about 64 people drown in N.J. each year, and about 10 are usually children under 14.

Chuck Warner is the founder of NJSSA and a major author of the Water Safety Strategy. He said educating young parents will go a long way.

"When a little guy drowns, it’s not the struggle that we often see in a movie or on TV. It’s a silent kind of slow, sinking that they don’t really know what is happening and then ingestion of water and then they’re gone," said Warner. "Fence the pool, close the gate, learn to swim, it’s really great. That little rhyme can go a long way for parents."

Connie Ercol’s 14-month-old daughter drowned during a family birthday party in 1992. She launched the Victoria Ercol Memorial Foundation in her memory.

"Everybody thought somebody had an eye on her. I came outside and said, ‘Okay we’re ready for ice cream and cake, let’s go,’ and I looked around and said, ‘Hey, where’s Victoria?’ Immediately we saw her in the pond," said Ercol. "Over 80 percent of children who drown do so in the presence of an adult because, like our family, we all thought somebody was watching or had an eye on them."

Curlie Jackson’s grandson Naisere Nelson was only 15 when he drowned at Bradley Beach in 2011.

"My message is don’t go in without a lifeguard. If there’s no lifeguard present, please don’t risk your life," said Jackson. "It’s extremely important to me and I’m hoping that this initiative will prevent them."

Why you should care:

The N.J. Water Safety Strategy focuses on six key areas:

Data Consolidation

Driving Public Awareness

Drowning Prevention Tactics

Lifeguard Training & Development

Sustaining and Financing Mission

Collaboration

What's next:

The NJSSA, New Jersey Recreation and Park Association and Dolfin Swimwear are holding a bathing suit and goggle drive through August 15. Advocates said this initiative is crucial to provide children with the appropriate attire to participate in formal swim lessons.

They hope all these efforts, including the new N.J. Water Safety Strategy, will reduce drowning fatalities 30 percent by 2030.