Brownie troop in Maple Shade honors essential workers

A Brownie troop in Maple Shade is honoring essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic in a very special way.

"We get flamingos and we just stick them in the ground," said 9-year-old Ava Mazza. She is one of the girls in Maple Shade Brownie Troop 22121 who in their words are doing something "flamazing" by putting about two dozen flamingos in the yards of homes in their area. They call it "flocking essential workers" and the girls love it.

"Because I get to go on people's lawns and put flamingos out and thank them," said Ava.

Her mom, Jenn, says thanking essential workers is what they decided to do when the coronavirus cancelled their original service project.

"It might be something small putting a flamingo on their lawn but we hope it puts cheer in their day," said Jenn Mazza.

Emily LeCompte, 9, is also getting in on the action.

Emily's mom who is also a co-leader and says the Girl Scouts is a sisterhood and teaching them to give back to the community and say thank you is important.

"We're flocking people like the lunch ladies in the school who are making food every day, we're flocking postage workers and we're flocking all these people that feel like they're going unnoticed just to say thank you," said Chrissy LeCompte. When the flocking is done the girls put up a sign that says “Home of essential worker. Maple Shade thanks you”.

"We get to stay home and be healthy while they're out there risking their lives and we appreciate them very much for that," said Mazza.

The flamingos remain up for two days. The girls do one home every day. People are nominated by the community.

