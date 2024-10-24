Bruce Springsteen biopic is casting New Jersey locals: Here's how to apply

article

A movie about Bruce Springsteen's legendary life is in the works - and you could be part of the action!

"Deliver Me From Nowhere" starring Jeremy Allen White as "The Boss" himself is set to film in New Jersey this fall and winter.

The casting agency is currently looking for locals to play "1980s type" extras, as well as drivers with period cars from 1960-81.

Filming for the extras will take place December 9-13 and 16 in Asbury Park.

You might even spot the real Bruce Springsteen behind the scenes!

Check out the casting agency's Facebook to see how to apply.