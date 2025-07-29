2 sought in deadly birthday party shooting in Philadelphia: police

The Brief Lawrence Coleman, 25, and Virgil Williams, 29, are being sought in connection to a deadly shooting in Nicetown. Police say two people were killed in the shooting and a 7-year-old girl was shot in the head. There's a $20k reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.



Police are searching for two suspects who they believe were involved in a deadly shooting that erupted at a birthday barbecue in Philadelphia last weekend.

Lawrence Coleman, 25, and Virgil Williams, 29, are being sought for the July 26 shooting that killed 29-year-old Nyfik Johnson and Quron Ross-Weems.

What we know:

Investigators say friends and co-workers gathered on the 1900 block of Hunting Park Avenue on Saturday night to celebrate a birthday.

During the gathering, investigators say two men got into an argument which quickly turned physical and escalated into a shooting.

Quron Ross-Weems, 26, was killed in the shooting and a 26-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, according to police.

During the chaos of the gunfire, police say Lonzell McDaniel came out of his home and began firing down the street.

The bullets fired by McDaneil fatally struck 29-year-old Nyfik Johnson, who police say was helping provide aid to one of the gunshot victims.

A 7-year-old girl was also struck in the head, and required emergency surgery for "serious injuries."

McDaneil was charged with murder, weapons crimes, and other offenses.

What you can do:

Police have asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lawrence Coleman, 25, and Virgil Williams, 29, to contact police.

Coleman is described as 5-foot-9, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say Williams is 6-foot-4, 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators called both men "armed and dangerous" in a press release on Tuesday.

There is a $20k reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.