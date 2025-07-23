NJ inmate sentenced for killing fellow inmate day before his release from prison

article

The Brief An inmate was sentenced to life in New Jersey State Prison after murdering a fellow inmate. The victim was found dead in his cell with severe face injuries. He was just one day away from his release from prison.



An inmate was just one day away from freedom when he was murdered in his cell by a fellow inmate, who will now spend the rest of his life behind bars.

What we know:

Bruce Duette, 45, was sentenced to life in New Jersey State Prison this week after being found guilty of first-degree murder in May.

The inmate was charged after his DNA was found on the sneaker, sock and fingernail of Martin Sanchez, who was found dead in his cell at Bayside State Prison in November 2022.

Sanchez's cause of death was determined to be blunt force head injuries and neck compression.

He was set to be released from prison the day after his murder.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release a motive for the murder, along with any further details.

Dig deeper:

Duette was serving separate sentences for conspiracy to commit murder and aggravated manslaughter at the time of the murder.

He was also pending trial for aggravated assault on another inmate at Bayside State Prison.

What's next:

A judge ordered Duette to serve 85 percent of his life sentence consecutively with his current sentences, which are set to end March 8, 2030.