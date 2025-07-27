New update after South Jersey Little League player's bat-flipping suspension overturned

The Brief 12-year-old Haddonfield Little Leaguer, Marco Rocco, faced suspension from a state tournament for flipping his bat after he hit a game-winning home run. A judge overturned the suspension hours before the state championship round began. After the double elimination round, we now know the fate of Haddonfield Little League's 2025 season.



In a dramatic turn of events, 12-year-old Marco Rocco from Camden County, whose suspension for a bat flip made national headlines, was allowed to play in the championship game for Haddonfield Little League.

Rocco was initially suspended last week after celebrating a home run with a bat flip, which meant he would miss the crucial championship game.

What we know:

The case went to court, and a judge overturned the suspension just hours before the double-elimination state championship round was set to begin.

Despite the legal victory, Haddonfield was ultimately defeated after a second loss, falling 14-10 to Elmora of Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Rocco made a memorable contribution in his final at-bat of the season, hitting a two-run homer. His father shared that this time, Rocco did not celebrate with a bat flip, demonstrating sportsmanship and respect for the game.

While Haddonfield did not win the championship, Rocco's story highlights the passion and dedication of young athletes and the importance of fair play in sports.

The community and fans continue to support Rocco and his team as they look forward to future successes.