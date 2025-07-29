Guatemalan national accused of strangling woman during violent Pennsylvania home invasion

The Brief An undocumented Guatemalan national is accused of a violent home invasion in Lansdale, police say. Jonathan Isaias Avila Arevalo is accused of kneeling on a woman as she slept in bed and strangling her at least twice during a struggle. He was arrested after police say he matched the description of the suspect and was found with an item that was taken from the home.



A Guatemalan national who police say entered the United States in Texas is accused of choking a woman during a violent home invasion in Pennsylvania.

What we know:

Officers from the Lansdale Police Department were called to a home on the 300 block of Vine Street on Sunday for reports of a burglary in progress.

Investigators later learned that the 32-year-old resident was awoken by a male stranger kneeling on her legs in bed, according to the department.

When the woman managed to get out of bed and run downstairs to escape the intruder, police say he pushed her against a wall, investigators say.

The woman again managed to break free of the suspect, but he regained control, this time placing his hands on her neck and applying pressure to her throat.

Featured article

The suspect is accused of putting the female victim into a choke hold and applying pressure to her throat, which prevented her from breathing.

Investigators say the victim was able to break free during the struggle and call 911. However, the suspect was able to flee before police arrived.

Jonathan Isaias Avila Arevalo was arrested later that day after police say he matched the description of the suspect and was found with an item taken from the home.

He was charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, burglary, and a number of other crimes.

Dig deeper:

Investigators later learned that Arevalo is a homeless, undocumented Guatemalan national who came into the country at the Texas-Mexico border.