Bruce Springsteen could get an official day in New Jersey

Bruce Springsteen could get his own official day in the Garden State. State Assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri Huttle (D., Bergen) introduced a resolution that would make his birthday officially "Bruce Springsteen Day."

Springsteen was born in Long Branch on September 23, 1949, and was raised in Freehold, New Jersey. FOX 29's Hank Flynn hit up some of his stomping grounds.

39 and a half Institute Street in Freehold, Springsteen lived there as a boy, Tricia lives there now. Yes, she gets visitors. You can follow Springsteen through the state all afternoon. Drive down the beach by the mansions through Deal to Asbury Park.

The Stone Pony is waiting for you – dudes are loading band gear through the stage door as evening sets in. Springsteen still makes surprise visits to the Stone Pony.

Huttle’s bill touts Springsteen’s musical contributions and also his charitable work and the millions he’s given and encouraged others to give.

