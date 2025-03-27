Brush fire in West Philadelphia prompts large fire, police response

The Brief A brush fire started just before 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon. More than 65 fire members responded. The wind and dry conditions were a challenge for firefighters working to get it under control.



Dry conditions are fueling brush fires across the region and that is no different for Philadelphia as one spun up in West Philly Thursday evening.

Even as the fire prompted a large crew response, the weather made it a challenge to fight.

What we know:

Sky Fox captured the smoke blowing into the air from a brush fire in West Philly. Philadelphia Fire crews arrived with an all-hands-on deck response.

More than 65 members worked to get the fire under control. It began just before 5 p.m. Thursday evening.

Dig deeper:

The department posted on X around 7:40 p.m. that the fire was under control.

The high wind and dry conditions were a big concern. Officials said water on the fire was challenged by the wind, causing the fire to extend.

Public safety:

Meanwhile, the heightened response forced police to block off the area to traffic.

A man who lives nearby told FOX 29 off camera that the brush fire is near the Cobbs Creek Golf Course. Preliminary information when the call came in is that the brush fire was on the golf course.

What's next:

Two fire crews remained on scene late Thursday night along with an ambulance. They are likely watching for any possible flareups. No injuries have been reported.