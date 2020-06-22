Bryn Mawr family creates signs to raise awareness for social injustice

A Bryn Mawr mother and her daughters are selling yard signs to raise money and awareness for social injustice.

Their signs read, "THE TIME IS ALWAYS RIGHT TO DO WHAT'S RIGHT," which is a quote from Martin Luther King Jr.

"There's never a time when you can't do something right so we are doing it," said Olivia Gusdorff, a college sophomore.

Nineteen-year-old Olivia, her 16-year-old sister Jessica and their mom Jaime Pludo have sold signs for $20 to raise awareness for racial injustice and money for the Equal Justice Initiative and the Radnor ABC House.

"Simple movements and simple quotes are really coming across to people and inspiring people to do better and really achieve what should have been achieved a long time ago," said Olivia.

They decided to create the sale after attending two Black Lives Matter marches earlier in the month, including one from Wayne to Paoli.

"We're marching and changing, the energy was just - it was impressive and it was awesome," Jessica said.

The team has sold over 100 signs so far and hope to sell several more, with a goal to raise $5,000. They’ve delivered them to Delaware and Montgomery counties and have planned to send some of them as far away as Idaho.

"Our hope is just anybody driving down the road who sees a quote that's like the time is always right to do what's right, thinks, maybe I can make a change to spread positivity," said Jessica.

