Trump reschedules campaign rally after Juneteenth uproar
“Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out of respect for this Holiday.”
Depression and anxiety rates spiked among black Americans after George Floyd’s death, survey finds
Anxiety and depression among black Americans increased after the death of George Floyd, data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows.
US Air Force pilot call sign 'Banzai' becomes first woman to fly F-35A stealth fighter into combat
America has now deployed its first female stealth fighter pilot into combat, the Air Force announced.
Band-Aid adds line of bandage colors to represent different skin tones
In response to the ongoing protests that have erupted in response to systemic racism in America, Band-Aid has announced additions to its product line by offering colors that match different skin tone in order to “embrace the beauty of diverse skin.”
NFL will observe Juneteenth as league holiday, closing all offices
The NFL announced on Friday that it will observe Juneteenth, the day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, as a recognized holiday.
Yelp to launch search tool attribute for Black-owned businesses
The online review site will be launching a new free searchable attribute to give businesses a way to identify themselves as Black-owned.
'Song of the South' trends on Twitter as some call for Disney to re-theme Splash Mountain
"I think it's about time to take the Song of the South characters off Splash Mountain ride, isn't it?" wrote one Twitter user.
How to have effective conversations about racism, racial injustice
In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, more people are having important conversations about racism and racial injustice. But how do you discuss those topics constructively and effectively? FOX 11's Vanessa Borge spoke with psychologist, Dr. Julia Harper.