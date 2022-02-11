Bucks County high school surprises team manager with special senior night game

Council Rock North High School girls basketball team wanted its Senior Night to be special for everyone, including their team manager whose dream was to play in an actual game.

The school got together with Academy Park High School on Friday to play a special Senior Night game to help turn Megan Bissol's dream into a reality.

"She’s definitely our biggest fan we always hear her the loudest on the bench. She comes to all the games home or away and everyone just adores her," Senior teammate Kristen Polinsky said.

Bissol scored the first basket of her high school career on the very first shot she put up. She went on to collect 6 points in Friday night's game.

"It was awesome. That smile, that laugh and the girls running to hug her. She looked like a million bucks out there," Megan's mother Stephanie Bissol said.

Megan even handled the media like a pro in her first postgame interview.

"I wanted to thank my fans about my career and it’s really great," Megan told FOX 29's Chris O'Connell.

