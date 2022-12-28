Bucks County man, 72, crashes into Mercer County apartment building, police say

article

A 72-year-old Bucks County man was hospitalized after he reportedly drove into an apartment building in Lawrence Township, New Jersey.

Officials said Lawrence Township Police were alerted to the accident after receiving multiple 911 calls for the incident Wednesday afternoon, just after 1:30, on the 2600 block of Lawrence Road.

Officers found the man unconscious and trapped inside a car, which had crashed into an apartment building.

The man was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, in Trenton. Authorities did not release the man’s condition.

The crash disrupted a staircase leading to second floor apartments. Residents were assisted out of the building and were not injured.

The Lawrence Township Building Inspector was evaluating the extent of the damage to the building. No other details regarding the condition of the building were released.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is urged to contact Lawrence Township police officer Shareef Harding at 609-896-1111 or shardin@lawrencetwp.com.