Bucks County man arrested for skinning kitten he claimed to be 'black jaguar': officials

A horrific case of animal cruelty has ended with a man in custody and a kitten seriously injured, but luckily she's on her way to recovery.

The incident began when police were called to a house in West Hempfield Township for reports of a wild black jaguar earlier this month.

They arrived to find Richard Swangler, 56, inside the home with scratch and bite marks on his arm.

No wild animals were located. However, police did find a kitten suffering from severe facial injuries.

The 6-month-old's chin was "completely de-gloved, down to the bone," according to ORCA, who say the kitten's name is Nakia.

The rescue organization says veterinarians were able to repair Nakia's chin, and she is expected to make a full recovery.

"We are unsure of how or why this man was able to cause such damage to Nakia’s face," they said.

Swangler, who was already wanted for outstanding probation violations, has now been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

