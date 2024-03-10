Neighbors pull trapped residents from raging house fire in West Deptford: officials
WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. - Two people are safe thanks to the brave actions of neighbors as their home went up in flames over the weekend.
Firefighters battled the blaze on the 100 block of Chestnut Street in West Deptford Township early Saturday morning.
The house was engulfed in flames amid reports of trapped residents.
Officials say two adults were pulled from the fire by their neighbors, then removed from the property by EMS.
They were transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.