Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM EDT, Salem County, New Castle County
8
Coastal Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM EDT, Cumberland County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Kent County
Coastal Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Lower Bucks County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Somerset County
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Warren County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 PM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Salem County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Flood Watch
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County

East Lansdowne healing event held for community to honor family killed in shooting, house fire

By
Published 
Delaware County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

East Lansdowne healing event brings grieving community together

East Lansdowne neighbors held a healing event to bring the still grieving community together, to honor the Le Family, shot and killed in a house fire.

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. - A community healing event was held at East Lansdowne Elementary Saturday, banding together in memory of the Le family.

Mayor Majovie Bland, the Red Cross and William Penn School District organized the event in hopes of bringing the community closer to healing following the deadly shooting and fire that claimed the lives of two devoted parents Britni McLaughlin Le, Xu Le and their three children on February 7.

The school gym transformed into a resource center, offering trauma and grief support, mental health services and family games and activities.

"A lot of hurt is going on in our community and I think some of us has never experienced that kind of hurt on that kind of level and what we wanted to do was bring back a sense of community," said Joi Hopkins, Board Director for William Penn School District. "All these people are coming here to say we love this community, all the people here to say hey, we got something here. So this is awesome."

Related

East Lansdowne search to begin as 6-8 people unaccounted for in shooting, fire: 'Might be grim day'
article

East Lansdowne search to begin as 6-8 people unaccounted for in shooting, fire: 'Might be grim day'

More than 12 hours after a shooting erupted into a fire that left two officers injured and 6–8 people unaccounted for, detectives are beginning what officials expect to be a "grim" and "complicated" investigation inside an East Lansdowne home.

Deputy Chief Steve Castellano of the East Lansdowne Fire Department said it was a life-changing call for first responders as well.

"We stood by for approximately 45 minutes wanting to provide support to the community and being unable to do so because of an active shooter situation that was occurring that day," said Deputy Chief Castellano. "It’s not often that we have to respond to a scene where we’re not able to provide a support that we normally provide upfront, and that we had to stand back and let law enforcement do their job so we could essentially safely do our job."

Art educator Taiye Oladapo had the family’s youngest child Xavier Le, 10, in her class the last two and a half years.

She proudly displayed his last piece of artwork at the end of the table where children were invited to be creative with works inspired by Xavier and his two sisters Natalya, 17, and Nakayla,13.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

"Down at the end is a piece of his last artwork that he created before he passed. We were working on Kente cloth designs, and he applied it to a tennis shoe or sneaker," said Oladapo. "He was a really cool kid, very quiet, but still expressive. He really loved the arts, engineering. He was always creating and so that’s what I remember most about Xavier Le."

Desiree Murphy-Morrissey is the Founding Director and CEO of Murphy’s Giving Market and said the event was not only tragic, but traumatizing to the community. She said, back in 2001, her home was destroyed in a fire and prompted her to open the nonprofit tackling food insecurity in the community.

"So that’s why I started Murphy’s Market because of a fire, so when this incident happens, I immediately went back into that mode of how can I support because I’ve been there before," said Murphy-Morrissey. "One of the ways we best support families is with food access. We are here, we are still united because of this event and in spite of this event."