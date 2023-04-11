Bucks County man who smothered, dismembered wife in their home sentenced to decades in prison

article

A Bucks County man accused of strangling his wife to death in their Bucks County home will spend decades in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to the woman's death.

Stephen Capaldi, 57, was charged with third-degree murder and other offenses related to the killing of his wife of 30 years, Beth Capaldi, in their Sellersville home.

According to investigators, Stephen strangled Elizabeth as she slept in an upstairs bedroom, using a pillow to smother her. He then dismembered her body in the basement of their home, per police.

A search for Elizabeth began on October 12 after she was unheard of for two days.

Detectives say they believe Stephen discarded some of his wife's remains in a dumpster in Montgomery County on the same day she was reported missing.

Weeks later, in November, Stephen buried more of Elizabeth's remains along the Delaware River near Hog Island in Tinicum Township, officials say. He later led investigators to the burial site.

RELATED COVERAGE

Stephen was arrested and charged in December after appearing before a Pennsylvania grand jury, where he was ordered to take a polygraph test.

On April 11, Stephen pled guilty to third-degree murder, possessing an instrument of crime, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing the administration of law and abuse of a corpse.

He was sentenced to 22 to 44 years in prison and he must pay more than $8,000 to his daughter for funeral expenses.

Authorities also say Stephen must undergo a mental health evaluation and have no contact with his daughter unless she chooses to contact him.