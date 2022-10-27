DA, police investigating disappearance of Bucks County woman last seen more than 2 weeks ago

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office and Perkasie borough Police Department have launched an investigation into the disappearance of a local woman who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, 55, of Sellersville, was last seen on October 10 at her home where she lives with her husband and her daughter reported her missing two days later, authorities say.

District Attorney Matt Weintraub held a news conference on Wednesday announcing the investigation. "We continue to hold out hope that we can find Beth Capaldi and reunite her with her family, but we are not ruling anything out at this time," Weintraub said. "Please help us if you can. We really can use it."

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Authorities say Capaldi is 5-foot-6-inches tall with brown and gray hair and hazel eyes.

According to the DA's Office, her wallet was missing from the home, but her cell phone, keys and car were all left behind.

Officials also say Capaldi is not known to travel outside of the area alone, and she mainly stayed in or around the house unless she was running errands or with members of her family.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bucks County detectives at 215-348-6354.