Police presence seen at home of Bucks County woman who's been missing for nearly 2 months

A large police presence was spotted outside the home of a missing Bucks County woman who hasn't been seen in nearly two months.

Beth Capaldi, 55, was reported missing Oct. 12 from her home on the 200 block of High Street in the Sellersville neighborhood, according to police.

A large Bucks County Detectives truck parked outside the house Friday as investigators in white jumpsuits removed possible evidence from the property.

The prosecutor's office said Capaldi's husband was the last one to have seen her at the house two days prior. Sources tell FOX 29 her husband is now in police custody.

Numerous search parties have scoured the area in search of Capaldi since her disappearance.

There was also police activity Friday in a wooded area near the Philadelphia International Airport that may be related to the case.

This is a developing story.