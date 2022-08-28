Bucks County students team with food bank to collect for food donation drive

Food insecurity doesn’t take time off, even in the summer months. Some groups in Bucks County teamed up to do something about that.

The Warminster Food Bank, students and staff from Klinger Middle School and Giant held a "Stuff the School Bus" food donation drive.

In one day, they collected nearly 2,500 pounds of groceries and other non-perishable items, along with $800 in cash and Giant gift cards.

The donations will be provided to people experiencing food insecurity in Bucks and Montgomery Counties.