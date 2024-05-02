Mother of student with autism assaulted on SEPTA train pleads for suspect's capture

A mother is left frightened for her son's safety after he was brutally attacked onboard a SEPTA train with the suspect still on the loose weeks later.

Isaiah Miller has autism, and is set to graduate from Temple University next week as part of the "Leadership and Career Studies" program.

The 25-year-old became the victim of an unprovoked attack on a Broad Street Line subway on March 14.

Video released by police this week shows the suspect assaulting Miller as the train approached the Cecil B. Moore Station.

Isaiah's mom says she was overwhelmed with grief seeing the disturbing video.

"He texted me that he was aware a man was following him," she said. "He was walking away, walking to the next caboose, and the man continued to follow him. I see Isaiah getting sucker punched, dragged to the ground, punched in the face repeatedly."

Isaiah suffered several injuries to his face.

His mom is urging the attacker to turn himself in as police ask for the public's help to identify the suspect.