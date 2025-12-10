Customers locked out of Store Space Self Storage in Philly due to power outage: 'Extremely frustrated'

The Brief Customers of Store Space Self Storage on Wayne Avenue in Philadelphia have been unable to access their belongings for weeks due to a power outage. Access is now allowed only if customers sign a waiver, but the facility remains without power. The property is facing a violation for not submitting a required energy report by the June deadline.



Frustrated customers of a Philadelphia storage facility are speaking out after being locked out of their units for weeks.

Customers of Store Space Self Storage on Wayne Avenue have been unable to access their storage units for about three weeks.

The facility has been without power, leaving personal and professional valuables inaccessible.

Kimberlei Davis, another customer, shared her experience, "This occurred unfortunately just before the Thanksgiving holiday and I arrived at the facility just to try to get a few things for family that was going to be in town to prepare to be a hostess and then all of a sudden they send us these emails and text saying the power was out," said Davis.

Emergency access with waiver

Customers have been given the option for emergency access if they sign a release of liability waiver. However, the lack of power means navigating the facility in the dark.

"There’s been several people coming and going since yesterday, and we have to access this large facility in the dark in a maze with our own lighting and that just is extremely unfair," said Davis.

Pam McCullough described the situation as "very treacherous going up those steps. It was pitch black and I had just a tiny little flashlight, and I’m just looking all around. I kept waiting for somebody to jump out at me. But it’s a mess," said McCullough. "Extremely frustrated now I have to rent a truck now I have to get some help to load everything up again and find another unit. It’s ridiculous. It’s absolutely ridiculous and yet you’re still taking money out of my account."

The backstory:

FOX 29 has learned that the power issue does not involve PECO equipment.

The property is facing a violation for failing to submit a building energy benchmarking report by the June deadline.

Michael "OG Law" Ta’Bon of The National LOVE TEAM, an anti-violence youth organization, is also affected. "I have all the supplies that the city funded me for I can’t even have access to, so I can’t do the work that I do." said Ta’Bon who is hoping for a fair resolution. "Make sure we can get our stuff, give us a little, month or two, so we can do our thing and make a donation since you don’t want people to sign waivers, which we really don’t want to deal with court, me neither, then do the right thing."

FOX 29 met with a manager on site to try and get some answers but were told to call Store Space’s legal team in Florida.

FOX 29 called the Florida office and sent a message online. We will share the company’s response when we hear back.