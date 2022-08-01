Bucks County volunteer firefighter celebrates 40 years of service

A Bucks County volunteer firefight recently celebrated 40-years of service to her community.

Lynn Kirkner first joined the Hartville Fire Company in Warminster when she was in her late-teens, and quickly found pride in being "part of the solution."

"People are having their worst moment of their life - 2 a.m. in the morning their house is on fire, they're trapped in a car that's been smashed, their kids are caught on something - I get to be part of the solution," Kirkner explained.

A mother of three and a school teacher by trade, Kirkner has responded to hundreds of calls throughout her career throughout her career. She recalled one particular call some 20-years ago that made her consider leaving the profession.

"An 8-year-old boy his 42-year-old dad and a 68-year-old grandmom all died, I sat in the fire truck and just cried and thought ‘I can’t do this anymore'," Kirkner said,

She found strength to continue through prayers and counseling, and still responds to calls today as a driver/operator. She is also an instructor at the local fire academy and helps with a teen cadet program to encourage young people to volunteer.

"In no way am I a hero of any kind," Kirkner said. "I'm blessed to be a part of this, this is a family, I have my home family, but this is my second-family."