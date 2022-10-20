Bucks County Wawa locations to close early due to recent armed robberies

Several Bucks County Wawas are closing early amid recent armed robberies in Lower Southampton and Northhampton townships.

Two locations in Featerville, the Wawa on Rosewood Avenue and on Philmont and Street Roads, will be closed between midnight and 5 a.m.

The Wawa on Bustleton Pike, a store where an armed robbery recently took place, will remain open 24 hours, for now.

Police in Bucks County released surveillance footage of a suspect being sought for two armed robberies at two different Wawa locations, including on Holland Road.