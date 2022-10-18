Police: Skull-masked suspect sought for Bucks County Wawa armed robberies; Wawa offers $10K reward

Police have released surveillance footage of man they say robbed at least two different Wawa locations in Bucks County this week and Wawa is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The same man is accused of stealing $175 from a Wawa on Holland Road early Wednesday morning, a day after robbing another Wawa on Bustleton Pike on Monday.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect wearing a skull mask that covered most of his face and a black hoodie.

Police say he was armed with a chrome revolver, and demanded cash from the registers.

Wawa announced they are partnering with Northampton and Lower Southampton Police to offer a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northampton Township Police or Detective Stephen Brookes, with Lower Southampton Police, at 215-357-1235, extension 339 or email Sbrookes@LSTWP.org.

Additionally, anyone with information can submit tips to Pa. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PATIPS or submit a tip online.